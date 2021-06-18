RESIDENTS and businesses are being warned to look out for a fake voucher scam by police.
North Yorkshire Police is warning members of the public and retailers to be vigilant for counterfeit Love2Shop vouchers which are currently in circulation in the county.
There are a number of ways to check if the vouchers are genuine:
- The security seal should peel off
- Circles and symbols should be visible beneath the seal
- The cut out hole in the voucher should be slightly irregular in shape, not a perfect circle.
A police spokesman said: "If you are purchasing Love2Shop vouchers make sure you only do so through official retailers or via the Love2Shop website. Never purchase them from sellers on sites like Facebook Marketplace or Gumtree.
"If you think you have counterfeit vouchers then please email: security@love2shop.co.uk
"If you think you have have been a victim of fraud or work in a retailer where someone has tried to pay with a counterfeit voucher, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101."