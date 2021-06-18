POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after a suspected arson attack at a historic chapel near Helmsley.

At about 9pm on Sunday (June 13), a fire was reported in a storage room adjoining the War Memorial Chapel in a remote area near Oldstead, Ryedale. North Yorkshire Police officers and firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

The chapel was built from the ruins of a hillside farm by renowned sculptor John Bunting in 1957, to serve as a memorial chapel for those killed in the Second World War.

The fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately, destroyed the storage room adjoining the chapel, as well as a number of wooden statues.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help identify those responsible for the fire. In particular, police are investigating two vehicles seen by witnesses in the area around the time of the incident: a dark 4×4 vehicle with one female driver, and a small, dark-coloured car with three people in it.

PC Mark Atkinson, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force, said: “John Bunting’s War Memorial Chapel is an important and meaningful part of North Yorkshire’s heritage. We’re treating this incident extremely seriously, and I’d urge anyone with information about it, or who knows who is responsible, to come forward to the police.

“If you live near a historically-important site, please be vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the police straight away. We all need to work together to help protect our area’s rich heritage.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Jeremy Walmsley. You can also email jeremy.walmsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210139008 when passing information about this incident.