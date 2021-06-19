A YORK charity that supports children and young people with disabilities is set to purchase new laptops following a £1,000 donation from a well-known housebuilder.
The Snappy Trust supports more than 260 families in and around York by offering a range of activities.
The charity was handed the donation from Persimmon Homes Yorkshire as part of the housebuilder’s re-launched Building Futures campaign, which runs until August.
Anne Stamp from The Snappy Trust said: “This is wonderful news. Our 12-year-old laptops were so old they had to be decommissioned. A laptop is a valuable resource for young people, so was essential we replaced them."
A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 31 regional businesses, as well as Persimmon Plc, to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.
Scott Waters, managing director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: "The Snappy Trust are a local charity who provide amazing support – we are happy to support their work."