POCKLINGTON Arts Centre has announced its plans to reopen next month- with a number of film screenings.
The venue will reopen to the public on Tuesday July 20, with film screenings recommencing on Friday July 23 – a total of 491 days since the venue's last performance.
PAC director, Janet Farmer, said the venue had chosen this date to ensure the safety of its customers and volunteers.
"Over the last few months our main focus has been planning the safe reopening of the building, ensuring all staff are trained appropriately and making sure the venue has all its new systems, resources and processes in place and working well", she said.
Over the last year staff have been rescheduling a series of the venue's forthcoming events into autumn/winter 2021 and 2022, transferring over 4,000 tickets and refunding customers for over 20 cancelled events.
The upcoming year will see a range of live events being staged at the venue alongside its trademark diverse mix of film screenings, live broadcasts, exhibitions, community events and private hires.
For full event listings please visit the venue's website at: https://bit.ly/3cQPFTb