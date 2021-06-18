THE museum team at Sewerby Hall and Gardens have been busy during lockdown uncovering some of the forgotten and unusual stories of the venue.
From Anglo-Saxon burials and the lost Art Deco Bandstand, to medieval fields and mock battles, the team have curated content for a series of podcasts on the Sewerby Hall Facebook page and YouTube channel.
In the last podcast, education officer, Robert Chester told the story of how the Lloyd Greame family illuminated the house by making their own acetylene gas in the small building in the courtyard - now used as an ice cream kiosk.
“It is great to be able to identify the original use for this building”, Robert said.
The latest podcast tells the story of a very different type of country seat and looks at the history of the lavatory in Sewerby Hall and how during the Regency period the family moved from chamber pots to a fitted lavatory.
The water closet was on the first floor and flushed by rainwater water collected from the roof.
The full story is told in the latest podcast which was released on Wednesday (June 16).