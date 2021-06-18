RESIDENTS in Haxby and Wigginton are being urged to report strong smells of smoke amid social media chatter.
City of York Council said no reports of burning or a strong smell of smoke had been reported in the early hours of Monday morning - but that residents can do something about this if they spot it.
A spokesperson for the Council said: "If people are experiencing issues with smoke affecting them in their properties then they can report any concerns to public.protection@york.gov.uk.
"When reporting any smoke concerns please provide as much detail as possible, including the date and time, what was witnessed and any information on potential sources of the smoke, so that the matter can be investigated further."
