POLICE say they are determined to find the person responsible for sending offensive letters to two families in York.

York resident Nicoletta Peddis shared a picture of the letter, which asks the recipient to go back to “wherever you come from”, on Twitter and said it was upsetting to receive.

North Yorkshire Police are treating the incident as a hate crime. They want to hear from anyone who has received a similar letter.

They say the letters, which contain racist content, were sent to two families in the Clifton Moor area.

Inspector Andy Godfrey said: “Targeting hate at a person because of their race, religion, disability, sexual orientation or gender is a crime which can have a devastating impact upon individuals and whole neighbourhoods, and will not to be tolerated in North Yorkshire.

“We understand that these letters in York have caused concern and we want to assure those affected, and those in the wider community, that we are taking this matter very seriously and are determined to find who is responsible for sending them.”

Councillor Darryl Smalley from City of York Council said his heart goes out to anyone receiving such hateful mail: “This is unacceptable in York or anywhere else, and we’re horrified to see this.

“This is not in the spirit of York, which staunchly welcomes and appreciates the contributions to the city of all who have chosen to make York home.

“My heart goes out to those receiving such hateful mail and I am glad to see that they are being reported to North Yorkshire Police.

“Anyone receiving letters like these, or experiencing any other hate crime, should report it to the police who can also offer support.”

Anyone with information or who has received a similar letter should call police on 101 or email Ruth.Atkins@northyorkshire.police.uk and quote reference 12210141001.

Or call charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.