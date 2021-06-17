YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased again - and over 40 new cases have been recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by five, taking it to 68.4 cases per 100,000 population. However, this remains below the UK national average rate, which stands at 75 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 41 new cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 12,716.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by two to 45.5 cases per 100,000 population. A further 44 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 30,940.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by two to 31.4 cases per 100,000 population, with a further 21 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 11,007 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,600,623.