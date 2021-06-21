"SOME days I felt like I was dying" - these are the harrowing words of one York man who has been battling Long Covid since being struck down with coronavirus 14 months ago.

Jon Covell experienced Covid symptoms back in April 2020, which came and went, then returned with a vengeance, leaving him plagued by ill health.

He said: "So far I have had, extreme fatigue, brain fog, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhoea, constipation, skin tingles, hives in my throat and mouth, insomnia, low blood pressure, low blood sugar, chest tightness, jaw aches, muscle aches, joint aches, mouth and tongue ulcers, undigested food, dizziness and exercise intolerance."

He added: "Some days I felt like I was dying."

Long Covid refers to the long-term effects of coronavirus infection which vary but can include extreme tiredness, shortness of breath, chest pain or tightness, "brain fog", insomnia, joint pain, tinnitus, diarrhoea, headaches, changes to sense of smell or taste and rashes among other ailments.

Several other Press readers are sharing their experiences of Long Covid today too - as York Hospital reveals it is now offering patients with severe symptoms face-to-face assessments with a respiratory consultant and a respiratory physiotherapist.

To date, Jon has had a series of blood tests and x-rays, all of which have come back clear. "Except high iron levels which are a sign of inflammation," he says. "I went to A&E, three times but was sent home with painkillers. So far I have been self managing the condition because doctors don't know what to do."

A spokesperson for York Hospital acknowledged the toll the syndrome was placing on lives: "People are unable to do their usual activities and having problems returning to work."

York Hospital - which is starting assessment sessions with Long Covid sufferers

People with severe Long Covid from York, Scarborough and Whitby are now being assessed at York Hospital by a multi-disciplinary team (MDT) who identify which available services or clinics might be most appropriate for each individual.

The spokesperson said: "Since the end of March 2021 we have been remotely assessing post-Covid syndrome patients via regular MDT meetings to determine the most appropriate onward services and support."

The team will see four patients this month and eight in July with 52 people on the waiting list for their initial MDT discussion.

Front line health worker Simon East, from Scarborough, is having treatment in York and Middlesbrough for his symptoms of Long Covid.

Since coming down with Covid last April he has had six weeks off sick, four trips to A&E and suffers from muscle pains, fatigue, shortness of breath, nerve pain, tummy upsets.

He said: "Everyday is a struggle to go to work and exist with it. I was fit and well before no past medical history.

"I go to work and that's about it. I do very little else due to fatigue muscle and nerve pains.

"My GP referred to the York fatigue clinic and the Long Covid clinic at James Cook. So I am having to travel three-hour round trips for investigations."

Coronavirus - people with symptoms after 12 weeks are said to have Long Covid

Susan Chappell, from York, is also struggling. She said: "I had Covid at the end of January. It was touch and go for a while that I would end up in hospital as I could not get out of bed for ten days and I still have trouble with fatigue and memory including not been able to have a conversation without forgetting what I'm saying and forget what I'm doing. I have not had any help or support."

Eliza Traves, from York, shared her experience too: "I am in my early 50s and had Covid at the beginning of December 2020, I didn’t suffer from fatigue or brain fog but I have had aching arms - wrists to elbow - since then. The pain is constant but not excruciating."

A hospital spokesperson said: "Many people get better over time and their symptoms can be self-managed with support from the www.YourCOVIDRecovery.nhs.uk website or with support from their GP and other services in the community."