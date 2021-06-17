A MAN in his 20s is due in court after police stopped a car with no rear tyre and eight occupants including four children, none of whom were wearing a seatbelt.
The incident happened on the A64 just south of Scarborough during North Yorkshire Police’s seatbelt awareness campaign. Officers on patrol heard a strange noise coming from the Volkswagen’s wheels.
They pulled the vehicle over, only to discover:
- It was being driven on a 60mph road with one rear tyre missing
- There were eight people in the car including a baby, two toddlers and a young child
- None of the eight occupants were wearing seatbelts
- One of the children was upside down in the rear footwell
- The car’s three remaining tyres were bald, with metal cord exposed
- The driver didn’t have a licence
- The vehicle was uninsured
The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with dangerous driving, driving without an appropriate licence and driving without insurance following the incident in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 12).
He is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court soon. Police issued a prohibition order, preventing the car from being driven. The vehicle was taken away on a recovery truck.
