YORK has been named as the third most 'cultured' city in the UK.
The city is behind only Bath and Chester - and ahead of Worcester and St Albans - in a new index created by interior design company, Dowsing & Reynolds.
The index included scoring each city on cultural infrastructure, such as listed buildings and museums, 'chicness', for its boutique hotels, interest in style, through online searches related to interior design, and future potential, the number of and quality of interior design courses.
"When we measured the number of listed buildings and museums in each city on a per capita basis, Bath came out as the clear winner, its lovely honey-coloured Georgian buildings housing an astonishing number of attractions and collections," said a spokesperson.
"York came in third with its Viking history, railway museum and awe-inspiring Minster."