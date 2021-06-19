Here at Queen Ethelburga's we understand the importance of developing the whole child, by presenting opportunities and experiences to learn and have fun beyond the walls of the classroom. Our range of Summer Camps offer parents high quality childcare provision over the summer holidays and offer children fun and exciting adventures across a range of activities.
Our state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional, independent-school coaching staff ensure that your child has a safe, enjoyable learning experience that they'll remember always.
Queen's Academy Visual Arts Summer Workshops
9-13 and 16-20 August
An opportunity to expand your visual arts skills and learn new techniques with our specialist creative arts teachers on our Queen's Academy Visual Arts Summer Workshops. Options for students from age 9 up to 18 years, and both day and residential packages available.
Science Summer Camps
9-13 and 16-20 August
Our Science Summer Camps are an exciting opportunity for those with a scientific mind who want to develop their knowledge and skills through fun and exciting experiments and activities. Options for students from age 10 to 16 years, and both day and residential packages available.
Sports Summer Camps
9-13, 16-18 and 23-25 August
Our Sports Summer Camps are aimed at developing skills across a range of sports and sports disciplines in a fun and challenging environment using our world class facilities.
Comments are closed on this article.