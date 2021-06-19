FIVE York motorcyclists will set off on a 1,103 mile trek from Land’s End to John O’Groats on the longest day of the year to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

To make it a little more difficult than it sounds, the five, who will be joined by 29 other riders from a round the country, firstly have to buy and prepare for the road a motorbike costing no more than £300 - excluding safety items such as brakes and tyres.

They then have to undertake the mammoth journey - between sunrise and sunset - on a prescribed route that uses no motorways!

The York group set off for Land’s End today, in preparation for their trek on Monday, aiming to complete the trip in 24 hours. And they must sign in at check-points along the way.

Civil servant Martin Bland, Rich Woolley, a partner at G&B Cash Registers, retired IT professional Aidan Shaw, Bev Miller, practice manager at Guest Walker Solicitors, the only woman in the group of 34 riders, and husband Ian Miller, an IT architect at Aviva, are raring to go.

Ian said: “If you think it’s easy, have a look on eBay at what bikes you can buy for £300, then try perching on a kitchen stool with your feet tucked up and knees bent, staring at the wall for a couple of hours, then imagine doing it for 24!

“But, as all the riders are too aware, those discomforts are nothing compared to the suffering caused by cancer, so they’ll grit their teeth and carry on pushing when they’re tired, aching and it’s dark in the wilds of Scotland heading for the final destination.”

The event has run each year since 2013 and so far raised an amazing £157,000 for Cancer Research UK (CRUK).

To support the York riders visit the CRUK Giving page at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/unite/longest-day-up-2021 and the five York riders’ individual pages are also listed there.