NORTHERN Powergrid has taken to the sky above York today to patrol and protect its power network.
The company which powers everyday life for eight million people is carrying out its annual programme of helicopter patrols to inspect thousands of kilometres of its power lines and assets.
For #helicopter fans, the @Northpowergrid heli is flying over north York #york @powergridnews pic.twitter.com/qxaH4OsCgU— NadiaJeffersonBrown (@NJeffersonBrown) June 17, 2021
Northern Powergrid manages the network that delivers electricity to 3.9 million homes and businesses across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.
The helicopter was seen this after flying low over north York, including Heworth and the outer ring road.
The eye-in-the-sky inspection enables the company to detect potential problems before they happen.
With many power lines often located in isolated areas and have to weather severe conditions including heavy rain, snow, ice and high winds, the helicopters check if any remedial work is needed.
They also carry specialist thermal cameras which can be used to help us find early signs damage that may not be visible to the human eye.
By 2023, Northern Powergrid will have invested over an eight-year period, in replacing 2,000km of overhead power lines, 4,000km of underground cables and replaced or refurbished some 10,000 items in its substations across the region. Northern Powergrid has already shared its Emerging Thinking for its plans for 2023 and beyond and will be asking customers to have their say on the next stage in its business plan later this year.
