A CONSULTANT psychiatrist at Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has died from lung complications relating to long Covid.
Dr Saif Bangash, who worked in the Trust’s perinatal mental health service,died in his native Pakistan last Sunday .
A trust spokesperson said he had contracted Covid-19 in the summer of 2020 and went on to develop long Covid.
In April, he had travelled to Pakistan to see his father but during this time his condition worsened and, despite receiving medical attention, he tragically died weeks later from lung complications related to long Covid.
They said Saif had been a strong advocate of the Covid-19 vaccination and had appeared in a short video as part of the Trust’s #JabDone campaign to promote the uptake of the vaccination within ethnic minority communities.
Amanda Naylor, operational manager for perinatal services, said: “Saif had a very positive attitude and was a big part of our team.
"He was a very caring and supportive person and he did fantastic work promoting our service to diverse communities."
