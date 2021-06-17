A YORK resident says people fear for their safety after receiving a letter asking them to return to their own country.

A City of York Council spokesperson said they are horrified by the letter.

The letter has reportedly been sent to several residents.

Ali Gumusler said the letter was posted through the door yesterday, Wednesday.

He said: “I have lived here for 22 years, we have never had people coming to our homes like this before. It makes you feel sad and it’s scary for families.

“If someone is brave enough to do this, we’re worried they could do worse.

“Other people I know, from France and other countries, say we should be prepared to receive letters like this next. We don’t know what’s going to happen next. Tomorrow maybe they could come to our homes and do something worse.”

Ali said he felt people have been targeted as the letter was addressed to the home.

It is typed and begins: “We have won Brexit,” before asking the recipient to go back to “wherever you come from”.

A council spokesperson tweeted: “We're horrified to see this letter and have made [police] aware. Thank you for raising awareness of this. We've asked anyone in receipt of this letter or any other racist or hate crime to report it on 101 where support is available too.”

Police have been approached for a comment.