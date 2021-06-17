A YORK resident who received a hate letter asking them to return to their own country says she is thinking about leaving the UK.

Another resident who received the letter says it has left people fearing for their safety.

A City of York Council spokesperson said they are horrified by the letter, which has reportedly been sent to several households.

Nicoletta Peddis, who shared the letter on Twitter, has lived in York for 13 years said she is thinking about leaving the UK.

Nicoletta, who works for Nestlé, said when she received the letter she felt shocked, angry and sad. But she said the supportive response to her tweet has made a "big difference".

“Mostly I felt sad. It’s really unpleasant and uncalled for. Nothing this bad has happened to us in York before.

“This is another level, to receive this in your own home. It is unsettling. They know where we live. But I’m hoping it’s just them venting through a letter and I don’t feel unsafe.

“We have considered moving if I’m honest. These things make me very unhappy. It’s sad, we can go back but we have lived here most of our adult lives, our careers are here and it’s not as easy as packing up and leaving.

“York is quite a welcoming place. There’s a reason we have lived here for so long. It’s a beautiful, welcoming city.

“York shouldn’t feel ashamed, these people are everywhere. Most people are nice and welcoming but there are racist, nasty people.”

She said last year she was in a restaurant with friends in York and the group was speaking Italian when someone shouted at them to speak in English because they are in England.

And she said that when she was working in retail a customer asked to be served by somebody else because they did not feel comfortable with someone from another country.

But she said the response to her tweet about the letter has been “overwhelming”.

“It made me think that sharing it was the right thing to do. It’s lovely to feel love and support. I thought that if someone else experiences this they might feel more empowered to share and report it. The support has made a big difference. It was upsetting yesterday but we still managed to have a laugh about the spelling.”

Ali Gumusler said the letter was posted through the door yesterday, Wednesday.

He said: “I have lived here for 22 years, we have never had people coming to our homes like this before. It makes you feel sad and it’s scary for families.

“If someone is brave enough to do this, we’re worried they could do worse.

“Other people I know, from France and other countries, say we should be prepared to receive letters like this next. We don’t know what’s going to happen next. Tomorrow maybe they could come to our homes and do something worse.”

Ali said he felt people have been targeted as the letter was addressed to the home.

It is typed and begins: “We have won Brexit,” before asking the recipient to go back to “wherever you come from”.

A council spokesperson tweeted: “We're horrified to see this letter and have made [police] aware. Thank you for raising awareness of this. We've asked anyone in receipt of this letter or any other racist or hate crime to report it on 101 where support is available too.”

Police have been approached for a comment.