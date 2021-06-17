POLICE and the family of a missing Scarborough woman are issuing a renewed appeal to the public - as the search for her continues almost two months after she went missing.

Sarah West was last seen around 7.30am on Sunday April 25.

The 46-year-old left her home address on Stepney Road in Scarborough in the early morning of April 25 - and the last sighting of her was around 7.30am that same day on the A165 near Cayton Bay.

Sarah is believed to have been walking along the Cleveland Way path between Scarborough and Filey.

Police searches covered the area extensively, including Reighton and Filey but to no avail.

Sarah is 5ft5 tall, of a very slim build with dark blonde/brown hair and maybe wearing glasses. Sarah is believed to be wearing jeans, a light coloured blouse top and brown flat boots. She maybe carrying a red bag.

Sarah’s mum Valerie and her sister Rebecca shared this message for Sarah back in April and have renewed their plea for the public to keep looking out for her: “Sarah, please come home. We love you and we are here for you no matter what.

“We know you are worried about your health and our health and we just want you to come home so we can support you. Together we’ll find the right treatment and the right people to help you and we will be by your side throughout it all.

“There are so many people who love you and care about you.

“We are all praying for you to come home, that’s all we want and we will be here waiting.”

If you see Sarah, call 999 for an immediate sighting or 101 with any other information.

Reference number: 12210105681