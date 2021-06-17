CITY of York Council is vying to secure accreditation from the Good Business Charter to celebrate its efforts to support responsible business behaviour.

The authority also hopes to make York the first Good Business Charter city in the UK, and executive members will be asked to approve plans for York to achieve this status later this month.

The proposals form part of the council’s wider work with businesses, supporting small and micro businesses, and promoting its approach to economic development.

The Charter, an initiative of the charity Good Business Foundation, encourages businesses to adopt a holistic approach to their social, environmental and economic impacts.

It measures behaviour over 10 components: real living wage, fairer hours and contracts, employee well-being, employee representation, diversity and inclusion, environmental responsibility, paying fair tax, commitment to customers, ethical sourcing, and prompt payment.

It is open to private and public sector and charities.

Working with the Foundation, the council is proposing to make York the first Good Business Charter city which would also involve local partners signing up.

The University of York and Aviva are already accredited members, while the Federation of Small Businesses, TUC, CBI and other business networks are promoting the Charter.

By becoming a signatory, it’s hoped that it will help York to promote responsible business practices.

Cllr Keith Aspden, council leader, said: “Supporting small and medium sized businesses has been a key focus of the council throughout the pandemic. As we continue to work together to support the city’s recovery, it’s important we take the lead to continue to encourage businesses to adopt a holistic approach to their social, environmental and economic impacts."

“Working together, as the first Good Business Charter city, will help us to create a better, fairer and more sustainable future for the city.”

If proposals to sign the Charter are agreed, the council is proposing to include it as part of its emerging Economic Strategy and ten year plan, and there are opportunities to promote membership through the Business Leaders Group and the City Partnership Group.