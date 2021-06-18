I WAS born in Fulford Hospital York in 1965 and I am one of six children.

I was brought up in a council house in Acomb until I was five, then Clifton, and went to Westfield School, then Shipton Street.

I still live in York and have six grown up children. I still love rock 'n' roll!

I have written a book, Local Boy in a Northern Town, my true life biography, about how it really was growing up on a council estate in the 60s, 70s and early 80s.

What do I recall? Getting chased by teenagers with air rifles, trying to escape from dogs that roamed round the estate. Being chased by school caretakers and running wild on the backies.

To make a few bob, there was snow shovelling, strawberry picking and potato picking, as well as paper rounds.

At school, it was a time of the cane, the stick and the belt, and of nit nurses!

My book takes you through my life from the ages of five to 15. Some might think I have had a hard life after reading my book, but I had a great childhood. We had nothing, but had everything.

It was a different world then and a different era. We had youth clubs, school nurses, and dinner ladies who made fresh school meals every day. We had free milk and sometimes fruit.

We played out and had freedom to run wild in the days before computer games and designer labels took over.

The summer of 1977 was the Queen's Silver Jubilee; we watched it on the telly while all the other streets had parties. Our parents wouldn't put money in for a street party.

The scorching hot summer flew by - punk rock had started and we saw kids on the estate with Mohican haircuts.

I left school at 15 with no qualifications and wrote this book to show everyone never to give up. Everything in life does not have to be perfect. And to show everyone nothing is impossible if you keep trying you will get there in the end.

The book, Local Boy in a Northern Town, by Daz Jackson, is available from Amazon, or for £7 can be purchased and delivered locally by emailing: annpearson02@gmail.com

