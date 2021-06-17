THE rapidly rising number of Covid cases in York is not - so far - resulting in a major surge in hospitalisations.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently had five suspected and confirmed Covid inpatients at its two hospitals in York and Scarborough,with none of them in intensive care, and a total of 2,178 Covid patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
The trust had six Covid patients on Tuesday, at which point 2,175 patients had been discharged.
The numbers are therefore up on the zero patient number briefly reported by the trust in May but the surge in cases in January, which took the total number of Covid patients at the two hospitals up to a peak of 242, has not been seen to date.
The data appears to reflect experts' views nationwide that the current rise in cases is mainly affecting younger people who have not yet been vaccinated, rather than older more vulnerable people who have mostly now had two vaccine doses and are enjoying strong protection, even against the more transmissible Delta variant.