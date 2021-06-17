DESPERATE for a drink - or a night out - but can't stand football?

Then head down to The Three Tuns in Coppergate, York - a dedicated football-free zone during the Euros.

Landlord Jason Hawkins promises an escape from the football frenzy - his TV is in the cupboard!

He said: "I bring it out for important events - like Covid announcements; anything that people need to know."

How does his football ban affect trade?

"It attracts customers," he says. "I get a lot of compliments from people that there is no football on in here. People must get a little bit sick of the hype."

The Three Tuns in Coppergate, York

Justin suspects The Three Tuns is one of the few pubs in York with a no-footie rule. "I suspect we are unusual because the matches are on terrestrial TV and virtually every pub has TVs on showing the Euros.

"But we are an old fashioned pub and we don't show football - and tend not to show any sports.

"We get a lot of tourists and visitors who come to York to have a nice time and see the city."

Justin isn't missing out either. "Personally, I don't follow football - but I have a number of staff who do - unfortunately, they don't get to watch it in here!"