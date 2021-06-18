THE team at a North Yorkshire nursery are celebrating 100 years of the firm this month - during which they have supplied around 220 million plants.
Johnsons of Whixley was founded by war veteran Eric Johnson in June 1921 and was bought by John Richardson in 1964 - and it has been owned by the Richardson family since.
Founder Eric Johnson started the company with minimum assets and a small piece of land bearing a couple of dozen fruit trees.
Since opening, the business has sold around 220 million plants during its long history, supplying the commercial sector, garden centres and a long list of affiliated horticultural trades.
John Richardson said: "This has not been just my own doing but is thanks to the support of motivated and trusted colleagues - who have run the different elements with such professionalism.
"It is with great pride that I have seen my sons continue to develop the business year on year, and now I watch my grandchildren take up the reins to the even further successful growth of the company.”
Notable projects Johnsons has been involved with include the Forth Road Bridge, HS1, Royal Parks, The Athletes Village at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, a five-star hotel, Grantley Hall, and the UK’s largest science campus.
Johnsons will celebrate the centenary with events during the year, including a party, an extra day’s holiday for all staff and 12 charity plant donations.