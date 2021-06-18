I am a first-time writer to The Press but felt I had to express my utter shame at the state of York city centre - I’m surprised that this has not being remarked upon before.
Being quite a regular town visitor, I find the pavements and roads so dirty.
No shop owners appear to clean their fronts: could it be that they pay large amounts to the council and think ‘why should I?’ I wonder what the large influx of visitors think - or is it them who are adding to the problem?
Let’s hope that when the big revamp of York station is complete an investment is made for the latest cleaning machines, as the state of the outside of this building also leaves a lot to be desired!
Janice Thompson, Ridgeway, York