A NORTH Yorkshire man is set to take on a coast-to-coast cycling challenge in just one day to raise money for a local hospice.
James Robertson, from Scarborough, is taking on the 150-mile trek from Seascale to Whitby to fundraise for Saint Catherine's Hospice - after they have cared for his family members in the past.
James said: "I myself am very grateful that some of my grandparents have been able to receive care at Saint Catherine's.
"The dedication of the staff for giving patients not just care but compassion and spreading happiness is truly inspirational to anyone who experiences it.
"I plan to cycle the event for the hospice and all the marvellous, warm-hearted, attentive work they do - and in remembrance of my grandparents."
James will be taking on the challenge throughout the day on June 26 - and is aiming to raise as much as he can to support patient care at Saint Catherine's.
To support James on his donation page, visit: https://bit.ly/35ub2FZ