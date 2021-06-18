Your Methodist correspondent Maureen Robinson is absolutely right (‘One rule for footie fans, another for churchgoers’, Letters, June 16).
It’s much the same for us in the Church of England. We observe the rules, restrictions and regulations religiously and yet...and yet...we look around at other groups, gatherings, and crowds even, wondering why we’ve been seemingly singled out!
I’m not complaining so much as commenting (and wondering) since I favour the cautious, softly-softly approach during the current emergency.
Famous for their musical tradition, it’s a singnificant (sic) imposition on our Methodist friends, plus others, to have to worship without being allowed to sing.
I’ve been experimenting behind closed doors with masked singing - not a pretty sound, though maybe a mercy to muffle the voice in my case. Synchronised congregational miming just isn’t the same!
I’m looking forward to when all the world in every corner is permitted to sing again, Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York