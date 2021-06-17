ALL adults can now book a life-saving Covid jab vaccine, the NHS has announced today.

Everyone aged 18 and over is being urged to arrange a jab if they have not had one as the NHS Covid Vaccination Programme, the biggest in health service history, begins the final push to protect the country.

The NHS will start to send around 1.5 million texts to people aged 18-20 from tomorrow morning.

NHS England chief executive, Sir Simon Stevens, said: “This is truly a watershed moment - whoever you are, wherever you live, if you are aged 18 or older and you are yet to book your Covid jab, today should be the day you make that happen.

“Only months after delivering the world-first first jab hard working NHS staff have given more than 60 million vaccinations in England alone, saving thousands of lives and giving the entire country hope for a brighter future.

“Extensive planning and the tireless hard work of staff and volunteers have made the NHS vaccine programme an historic success.

“Now we are delivering a final push to protect the country so when your time comes, or if you haven’t done so already, please play your part and come forward to make your first appointment or get your second dose.”

When invited, people will be able to book at one of the 1,600 Vaccination Centre, pharmacy or general practice sites across the country that are available through the national booking service. Vaccination centres are also available in convenient locations such as mosques, museums and rugby grounds.

Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’ and include a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.