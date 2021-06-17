A SUPERMARKET chain is aiming to roll out more of its refill zones in four further stores - including in York.
Asda is aiming to install its refill proposition to four more stores by the end of the year as the next step on its journey to help customers reduce, reuse or recycle their supermarket packaging.
The supermarket will be trialling new refill configurations in stores, partnering with more household brands and engaging with customers in different parts of the UK to understand how best to encourage refill participation amongst as many customers as possible.
Susan Thomas, director of commercial sustainability at Asda, said: “Our ultimate goal is to make refill and reuse a part of every Asda shopping trip and to achieve this we have to make it easy, accessible and affordable for all our customers to shop this way.”
The largest refill store to date will open at York in October with 18 standalone bays featuring over 70 branded and own-label products.
The rollout follows the successful launch of the Middleton refill zone last October, with several products outstripping packaged sales and many customers travelling from outside the local area to shop sustainably.