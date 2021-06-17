POLICE have arrested a man after emergency services were called to deal with an incident in Harrogate earlier today.
A cordon had been put in place in Woodfield Road in the town and a police negotiator was sent to the scene to help resolve the situation - which was reported to police shortly before 7am.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of affray and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
"A woman was also taken to hospital with an injury to her hand.
"The cordon has now been lifted and the road has reopened."
Police officers remain in the area to offer community reassurance to the local community.
