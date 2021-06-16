YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by eight - and 26 more cases of the virus have been recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased to 63.1 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average rate, which stands at 72.8 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that the further eight cases recorded in the City of York Council area take the total for the pandemic to 12,675.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by two to 43.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 75 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 30,856.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by four to 33.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 16 cases have been recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 18,786.
Across the UK, a further 9,055 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,589,814.