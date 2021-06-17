PETER Rickaby says that now we’ve left the EU we can look forward to a future of our own making.
Does this now mean we can once more take over ownership of our electricity infrastructure (owned by the Americans in spite of its name, Northern Power Grid); of the Coastliner buses (owned by the French), Northern Trains, (owned by the Germans) Yorkshire Water (apparently owned by the Americans and Hong Kong), the development of our nuclear power industry (now in the hands of the French), the North York Moors (owned by aristocrats and off-shore based hedge funds )...
One could go on ad nauseam!
The truth of the matter is, the British public was sold a lie when it thought we were getting our country back!
John Taylor, Lycett Road, Dringhouses, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment