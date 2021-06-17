When I saw the front page of The Press on Tuesday June 15 I could not believe my eyes.
The front page picture showed a sign that said ‘Let’s Keep York Open’.
My hopes were lifted. Had Cllr Andy D’Agorne and his cycling colleagues on the council finally come to their senses, given some thought to the majority of York citizens and their quality of life. and changed their minds about keeping The Groves closed?
No such luck. As I read further I saw that it referred to the postponing of the lifting of Covid restrictions and not the opening of The Groves.
So I, and many others, will still have to live in hope that the council will think of the welfare of the majority and not the minority.
A.P.Cox, Heath Close, Holgate, York