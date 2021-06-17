A CHIEF executive will attempt to conquer '10 Peaks in 10 Days’ - in a bid to help a charity recoup funds lost due to the Covid pandemic.
Spectrum Community Health CIC, which delivers primary care services in North Yorkshire and York, has joined Cancer Research UK to help the charity to claw back a multi-million pound shortfall in donations.
As part of its Charity of the Year initiative, Spectrum’s chief executive, Dr Linda Harris, will be attempting to climb '10 Peaks in 10 Days’ starting tomorrow (Friday).
“I’m spurred on not only by the fact that this organisation has lost far too many of its respected and much-loved friends and colleagues to cancer over the years, but also this worrying shortfall in its funding,” said Dr Harris, who has set herself a target of £5,000.
The charity said in December that it would have to cut its research support by some £45 million due to a massive loss in funding.