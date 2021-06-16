THE Great Yorkshire Show will go ahead as planned this July, organisers confirmed, despite roadmap delays.

Yorkshire Agricultural Society was awaiting confirmation from North Yorkshire County Council's public health teams amid rising cases of the Delta variant.

Speaking during Monday's press conference, Sir Patrick Vallance said: "The four week delay should reduce the peak by 30-50 per cent."

In the latest update, a spokesperson for the annual event said it was "delighted" to reveal it can take place between Tuesday, July 13, and Friday, July 16, in Harrogate as planned.

The statement reads: "We are delighted to announce that the Great Yorkshire Show will take place as planned despite the delay to ending coronavirus restrictions.

"The Great Yorkshire Show was planned under social distancing measures and we are continuing to work closely with North Yorkshire County Council Public Health to deliver a Covid safe show.

"We are discussing some of the details which may require additional measures to be put in place.

"We have already adapted the Show so that most of it is held outdoors this year and it’s been extended to run over four days for the first time in its history.

"We can’t wait to welcome you!"

As well as holding the show over four days, the show is capping visitor numbers to 25,000 people a day and using as much outdoor space as possible.

There will be sanitiser points, track and trace check-in's and a reduced Grandstand capacity at 30 per cent.

How to buy a ticket

Tickets to the event will be advance-only this year with adult tickets on sale for £24.50.

Tickets for children aged five to 18 cost £11 and children under five go free.

You can also buy a family ticket, which covers up to two adults and three children, for £64.00.

Discounts are also available for groups and school parties but tickets must be for a specific date, rather than flexible, due to limits on numbers.

Anyone wishing to snap up a ticket can visit the online portal or call 01423 541222 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.