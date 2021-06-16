POLICE investigating a sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl in a North Yorkshire town are appealing for witnesses and information.
The incident occurred as the victim was walking along King’s Road towards Coppice Drive in Harrogate at around 3.50pm on Monday (June 14).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "She was approached from behind by a man who touched her on her bottom and chest.
"The man then walked back in the direction he had come from towards the A61 junction.
"The suspect is described as white, aged in his 20s, thin build, long face and clean shaven, and he has long, light-brown and slightly curly hair which was tied back. He was wearing a red and grey backpack.
"The victim and her family are being supported by the police while enquiries continue."
Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the investigation are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make a report online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference number 12210139452 when providing details.
