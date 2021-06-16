A CARE business has ceased trading after more than 20 years providing home visits for vulnerable and elderly people in York and Selby.

Family-owned Riccall Carers Ltd provided personal care home visits to around 180 private and local authority-funded clients in the region.

The York-based business was established in 1998 and held contracts with both City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council as well as privately-funded clients.

Directors of the company have given instructions to Begbies Traynor in York to assist with placing the company into liquidation, citing pressures within the care sector, exacerbated over the last year by the challenges of the pandemic.

Insolvency director at Begbies Traynor, Mike Jenkins, is working with the company directors along with York and North Yorkshire councils to ensure continuity of care for clients.

The two local authorities have several positions available to former staff of Riccall Carers and are contacting staff and clients to offer reassurance around the new arrangements.

Director Helen Thompson said: “It is very sad for us to see the end of the business which my parents started 23 years ago.

"However, we would like to take the opportunity to thank our loyal team and clients for their support. Riccall Carers has become well-known in the communities we serve, and we are very proud of what we have achieved.

“While we have contracted over recent years, we remain one of the larger providers in the York and Selby areas.

"Unfortunately, the growing demand for our services has coincided with ongoing challenges over staffing with further disruption caused as a result of the Covid outbreak.

"It has been difficult to retain team spirit and integrate new staff during the series of lockdowns since March 2020.

"Following extended periods of remote working, we have simply been unable to recover as a cohesive team and keep up with the pace of change required of us.

“As ever, our priority is the care for our clients, and we have been working closely to ensure this with City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council with the clients’ safety and care remaining the primary focus.”

Mike Jenkins added: “Like many care providers, Riccall Carers has suffered from an extremely tough year with ongoing challenges for the sector, particularly around staffing, further exacerbated by the disruption of the pandemic. Unfortunately, the directors felt they had no choice but to put the business into liquidation.

“While it is sad to see the end of this family-run business, it is reassuring to the clients and staff that the local authorities are continuing their care services and employment of as many of the staff as possible.”

For further information, contact Begbies Traynor on 01904 479801.