ANYONE with a runny nose, sore throat and headache should call 119 and ask to be tested for coronavrus, a York GP says.

That's because the new Delta variant of Covid, which is now the dominant strain in the UK, has different symptoms to earlier forms of Covid, says Dr David Fair of the Jorvik Medical Practice.

According to data analysed by Prof Tim Spector of Kings College, London, who runs the Zoe Covid Symptom study, the most common symptoms with the new Delta variant are a headache, sore throat and runny nose.

Other symptoms can include chills, loss of appetite, and muscle aches. Fever remains a common symptom, as it was with earlier variants - but loss of smell is much less common with the new strain.

"So the message is, if you have symptoms that you might otherwise have attributed to a cold - call 119 and get a test," Dr Fair said.

That applies to hayfever sufferers too, Dr Fair added.

It can be very difficult to tell the difference between hayfever and the symptoms of the new Delta variant.

"So unless you are really convinced that it is due to high pollen, then you should phone 119," he said.

Dr Fair accepted that some people would be reluctant to be tested, for fear of getting a positive result and having to self-isolate.

But it was hugely important that everyone with symptoms should be tested, he said.

Not to get tested was selfish and risked spreading the virus more widely. "And people do need to know if they have it."

Dr Fair also urged all those eligible to make sure they got the second dose of the Covid jab as soon as possible - there is evidence a 'double dose' provides much greater protection.

There is also evidence that the Delta variant is much more infectious and more easily passed on than earlier Covid strains, Dr Fair said - and that it is circulating most widely amongst younger people who have not yet been fully vaccinated.

That could mean the large groups of mainly younger people gathering to watch England matches on big screens could potentially be at risk of spreading the virus.

"That (gathering in large groups to watch the football) is probably not helping," Dr Fair said.

Allowing fans to watch matches was a political judgement call, he said.

But he urged anyone going to watch a match on a big screen to take precautions, by wearing a face mask and social distancing as much as possible.

"And if you have vulnerable people at home who have bot been vaccinated for whatever reason, you should be much more cautious - and think about not going for their benefit," Dr Fair said.

England's next match is against Scotland at 8pm on Friday evening.

it will be screened at pubs across the city.