CHILDREN across York are in danger of forgetting what birthday parties are like while indoor play centres are on their knees, an industry figure has warned.

Janice Dunphy, who owns York’s Web Adventure Park and chairs the Association for Indoor Play, said the delay of the final stage of the roadmap to July 19, was "devastating".

The government paused step four for up to four weeks, and is accelerating the vaccination rollout in response to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

Janice is attending a crisis meeting with the association in London today to try and get help for hundreds of members.

“From the sector that has been closed the longest, bar nightclubs, and impacted by the strongest guidance, I think we have been unfairly treated,” she said.

“As, I fear, have children, who may never remember what a birthday party was like.”

Indoor play centres reopened from May 17 under step three of the roadmap. They can welcome groups of up to six people or larger groups of no more than two households.

The association has been pleading for the government to amend its guidance to allow indoor play centres to host Covid-compliant birthday parties, to allow children to celebrate with those they sit beside in school, said Janice.

“Unfortunately it has fallen on deaf ears. We are very lucky that we can offer an outside party, but my colleagues in the industry are on their knees.

“Parties make up to 30 per cent of the sector’s income. Seeing that we have to operate at 40 per cent capacity due to social distancing guidance, we are in a terrible position.

“That, added to losing our best month’s trade over the colder period, means you will see hundreds of centres struggling and potentially closing.”

Janice said some children will have gone two years without being able to have parties with friends.

“Watching the scenes of fans jumping all over each other in the stadium, talk of doubling tickets for the finals, trial theatrical events and weddings with no limits - and yet a group of children who go to the same school cannot have a birthday party,” she said.

“I know many places are ignoring the law and hosting parties inside but we won’t - the rule of six or two households includes children regrettably.”

With many centres trading below 50 per cent, Janice said she was receiving calls from association members which were "very, very upsetting".

“My message is: please visit a play centre, not just mine, go and visit as many as you can to give them some way of getting through this. Basically use us or lose us.”

The Web, Wigginton Road, is expanding its outside space with an animal enclosure and events area, with fairground rides and other attractions planned. Janice said those unable to do the same "do not have a chance".