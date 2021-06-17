TWO nurses enjoyed a day at the races in York as VIP guests in recognition of their hard work during the last year.
Lynn Moffatt and Andrea Ward, Macmillan Nurses at York and Scarborough NHS Foundation Trust, enjoyed a day at the races as VIP guests of York Racecourse.
The nurses, who attended the sell-out raceday on Saturday, (June 12) enjoyed lunch with the York Racecourse Committee, with guests including Macmillan’s Chief Executive Lynda Thomas.
Lynn Moffatt, who has been a Macmillan Nurse for 25 years, said: "It was an honour to be invited to attend Macmillan’s Charity Raceday, it felt like a breath of fresh air being able to do something like normality again."
Andrea Ward, from Malton, who has also been a Macmillan nurse for over 20 years, said: "After such a challenging time for everyone it was fantastic to be dressed up and enjoying a day at the races."
The raceday on Saturday raised over £150,000 for the charity. This includes fundraising contributions from raceday sponsors, a silent auction, donors, supporters and York Racecourse.
Macmillan Charity Raceday would normally feature the Ernest Cooper Macmillan Ride of Their Lives, the twelve-person amateur race has been moved to Friday September 24.
Spectators can book their badges to cheer them on in the race, which will take place on the afternoon of Macmillan’s Coffee Morning, at the York Racecourse website.