CITY of York Council has pixelated a video of a council meeting after an “offensive gesture” was made.
The meeting, held at council headquarters West Offices on Monday at 10am, was livestreamed on Youtube.
But the video was later taken down and edited, with a council report saying: “The reason for this is because the webcast contains an offensive gesture. The edit is that the offensive gesture has been pixelated. The sound is not affected by this edit.”
The meeting was a decision session for Cllr Nigel Ayre, the executive member for finance and performance. Cllr Ayre is not the person pixelated out of the video.
The council has now uploaded an edited version of the video to its Youtube channel.
The incident appears to take place during the public participation part of the meeting, when a member of the panel is briefly blurred out of the video.
The council has been approached for a comment.
