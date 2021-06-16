POLICE have revealed this morning they discovered the body of a man in a reservoir late last night after around four hours of searching.
West Yorkshire Police was called to Ponden Reservoir on Scar Top Road, near Haworth, by the ambulance service at 5.50pm on Tuesday.
A man was reportedly seen getting into difficulty while swimming in water there, according to a spokesperson for the force.
It provoked a huge emergency response, with police, ambulance, four crews from separate fire stations - including two specialist water teams - the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and specialist police drivers.
The fire crews came from Keighley and Illingworth, with the two specialist water teams coming from each of Bingley and Rastrick.
A spokesperson for Keighley Fire Station said firefighters conducted a search in the water.
Emergency services were searching for almost four hours in total when they found a body of a 27-year-old man, who was from outside the county.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Sadly, the body of a man was recovered just before 10pm on Tuesday (15/6).
"The victim was identified as a 27-year-old man who is from outside the West Yorkshire area."
Comments are closed on this article.