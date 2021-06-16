THE number of Covid patients in hospitals across North Yorkshire has increased slightly over the last week.
There are currently 12 patients in the county's hospitals. There are no patients in Harrogate Hospital, four in York, none in Scarborough and eight in South Tees.
On the North Yorkshire borders there are four patients in Darlington Memorial Hospital and two patients in Airedale.
Amanda Bloor, accountable officer at North Yorkshire CCG, said: "The vaccination programme continues to make really good progress. The Government has assured us that supply will be available to enable every adult to be offered a first Covid vaccination by a new target date of July 19.
"The Government has also advised that there should now be a reduced time between first and second doses from 11 to 8 weeks for all those over 40. You will be contacted if you need to rearrange your appointment and there is no need to call your GP.
"The National Booking Service is now offering vaccination to those aged 23 and over or who turn 23 before July 1. In the light of Sir Simon Steven's comments to the NHS Confederation Conference on Tuesday, we anticipated that the invitation to those aged 18 and over will go out imminently."
As of yesterday, the vaccination figures across North Yorkshire and York are:
- 1st doses – 518,141
- 2nd doses – 407,127
