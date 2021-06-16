TWO people needed medical treatment after a flat fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 4.48pm last night (June 15) to a a second floor flat in Scarborough.
A spokesman for the service said: "The fire started in the kitchen accidentally. Both Scarborough appliances and the aerial ladder platform attended as did Filey. The fire was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet. No people were hurt, however there was slight smoke inhalation to two residents. Both were treated by paramedics at the scene."
