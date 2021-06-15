THE fate of the Great Yorkshire Show is now in the hands of public health teams, organisers confirmed.

The much-anticipated annual show is scheduled to take place between Tuesday, July 13, and Friday, July 16 - making it the first four day event in its history.

But as Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrapped plans for restrictions to be lifted on June 21, events like The Great Yorkshire Show may or may not be able to take place.

Tickets are still available to buy on the show’s website while the homepage is now showing a full statement.

The message reads: "Further to the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday night, we continue to await confirmation from NYCC Public Health that we can deliver this year’s Great Yorkshire Show as planned.

"What we can say is that the Great Yorkshire Show has been fully adapted to be Covid-safe and we have been working with the relevant agencies every step of the way.

"The Show has also been endorsed by Visit England as part of its “Good to Go” campaign.

"Measures include adapting the Show so most of it is held outdoors this year and extending it to run over four days for the first time in its history.

"Please bear with us while we await news, and a statement will go out as soon as we have a definitive answer.

"We thank you for your patience and your support."

A full list of measures can be found on the official website with one spokesperson adding: "These were always going to be in place whether lockdown was extended or not."