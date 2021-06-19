A PLATE of cod and chips at Harrods will set you back £35. A helping of one of Britain’s best-loved dishes at celebrity chef Tom Kerridge’s new ‘gourmet’ chippe in the famous store will cost that, compared to the national average price of around £6.50.
I would bet a pound of haddock that even at that staggering price they won’t be as good as a plate of Yorkshire fish and chips.
As a regular visitor to London, I would say that no matter what you pay - and it is usually steep - or where you buy them, they are never as nice as fish and chips from Yorkshire.
