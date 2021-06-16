I’m a long-serving fan of The Press, which I take with a cup of tea six mornings a week, whether or not the doctor ordered it.
It’s been in our family at least since ‘Mr Nobody’s Gossip’. Was there a cartoon strip entitled ‘Myrtle’ aeons ago? There’s a half-memory lurking in my dimmer recesses but I’d be grateful if any other veteran subscribers, or the current Press team, could confirm or deny.
You’ve pleased, informed, educated, alerted, annoyed, stimulated and amused me (not always intentionally) down the centuries. Only on Monday, on the front page and inside, there was something to ‘tickle my fancy’ (Tourism body slammed for ‘weaknesses’, June 14). It was a gem that fell from the lips of no less a luminary than Greg Dyke.
Responding to an internal report on Make It York’s chequered history and performance Mr Dyke is quoted as saying: ‘We are committed to working with City of York Council to ensure robust and transparent reporting measures are in place moving forward’.
That’s when I chuckled - always a nice sensation around breakfast. To my mind his words could be expressed with comparable intelligibility as: ‘Blah-di-blah-di-blah City of York Council blah-di-blah-di-blah-blah’. Sorry if I’ve not got that quite right. A classic of the genre, though! Keep ‘em coming.
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York