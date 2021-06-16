So there are to be more student flats for the centre of York - and not just one or two, we are talking in the hundreds (York bingo hall could be replaced by 280 student rooms, June 12).
Whilst our city may gain its share of awards - such as best place to retire to, best staycation place and other titles dreamed up by unknown sectors - one fact stands out.
That is that the only people who can afford to live in the city are those that move here from southern regions to retire, people who commute to jobs in high pay areas - and the students who come here to be educated.
The students then take on the low-paid jobs and contribute nothing directly to council coffers. At the same time many cause disturbance to residents and disruption to our housing stock - whilst lining the pockets of developers and landlords.
I suppose it is a stupid question to ask but when are the so-called custodians of York going to wake up to the fact that we should be building homes for our own? And at prices that they can afford?
Brian Watson, Beckfield Lane, York
