YORK'S wedding industry has described the "struggle" to survive Covid-19 with one DJ warning how some businesses are "getting close to the edge".

From couples who lost their deposits on venues to entertainers out of work, Boris Johnson's announcement left some full of "dread" that further delays cannot be ruled out.

And while Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove insists that only something “unprecedented and remarkable” would push back the so-called "terminus date", DJ Tyrone Oliver is concerned.

Tyrone, who has run DJ Ollie’s Mobile Disco's for 20 years, told the Press: "I’ve not worked properly since last March. It’s soul destroying, you build yourself up to get back to work and it’s like the rug's pulled from under you.

"There’s been so many promises and it just hasn’t happened. I’m not confident. Who would be in my position?

"This has been extremely difficult for me and I wear my heart on my sleeve, for me it’s been a real struggle.

"It’s like a snowball rolling down the mountain. It’s getting faster and faster and bigger and bigger and it’s coming down and there’s going to be a disaster.

"They’ve missed the opportunity to give the entertainment and wedding industry compromises.

"Some people have lost their business. I dread to think. Some people are really getting close to the edge now."

DJ Ollie said tables of six, temperature checks and obligatory lateral flow tests for guests the day before would have been some possible "compromises". That's something echoed by Sara Ripley, who not only owns the Cherished Memories wedding venue but is a bride-to-be herself.

Sara and her fiancé Jordan Stead moved their wedding forward from September until July 3 - meaning the couple can still go ahead but with restrictions like social distancing and a ban on dancing.

With her venue already requiring guest names for health and safety reasons, Sara said: "All it would be doing is a matter of asking if they’re able to request that guests would be able to do the flow or show their vaccine cards."

Describing how it felt to watch Monday's announcement, Sara said: "Emotional, on edge and a bit I don’t know how to explain it – I was relieved because weddings could be unlimited to a certain extent but I was sat on the edge of the sofa.

"I was online trying to find all the information. It says on one of the listings that an outside venue and marquis in itself doesn’t categorise as that unless 50 per cent of the walls are opened up.

"A couple of the brides were messaging me yesterday in anticipation of the announcement. They were saying 'Oh I’m so happy'. It’s created a bit of a relationship with the couples. I’m experiencing the same as what they are.

"It’s just hard to deal with. It’s the uncertainty of not knowing what’s going to happen. It’s saying things could be reassessed in two weeks time. The amount of effort the couples are putting into their weddings it’s just so difficult to be told things can’t go ahead or things are able to go ahead but it’s a little bit different."

Over at Micklegate, Sharon Guest, a business partner in the family run Brides of York shop, described the past year as "tough".

Sharon said: "Hard. It’s been tough. It’s the extra work we’re now having to put into place of the cleaning between customers and the sanitising we're having to do.

"In terms of my brides that were already on our books they've just moved dates so for us, rather unlike the venue, the venues can't reach that extra bride where I could have 20 other brides on Saturday getting married and that isn't affecting us in that way. The photographers are not being able to pick up new business while we still can.

"We've been shut so we've lost a lot of money."

When asked how the Government could better support bridal shops, she said: "Extra funding. That's the only thing they could do because we've lost money from all those months the shop has had to be shut. We don't trade online. It's a very personal service we give."