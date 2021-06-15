SIX fire crews have been called to an incident involving a building fire in North Yorkshire.
Crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Wetherby, Ripon, Tadcaster and Acomb are currently dealing with a building fire in the Spofforth area.
The incident is now being scaled down to three appliances.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service shared this on Twitter:
6 crews from #Harrogate #Knaresborough #Wetherby #Ripon #Tadcaster & #Acomb currently dealing with building fire in #Spofforth involving cylinders. Incident now being scaled down to 3 appliances. Pictures by @russjenks999 pic.twitter.com/adtt5MqEpw— North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) June 15, 2021
