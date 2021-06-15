YORK'S weekly recorded Covid case rate has increased, taking it above the 55 mark.
The latest Public Health England (PHE) data shows that the city's rate has increased by four - taking it above 55 to 55.1 cases per 100,000 population. However, this remains below the UK national average, which stands at 70.2 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that 21 more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 12,649.
In North Yorkshire the Covid rate has dropped very slightly by 0.8 to 41.1 cases per 100,000 population. A further 47 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 30,781.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by two to 29.3 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 16 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 7,673 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,581,006.